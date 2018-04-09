19-Year-Old Arrested For Stealing 12 Mobile Phones Outside Salman Khan's Home Police said that Vishal Yadav, a resident of Bandra east, was picked up for stealing mobile phones from the crowd that had gathered to welcome Khan after the latter was granted bail on Saturday by a court in Jodhpur in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

Mumbai: A 19-year-old has been arrested for allegedly stealing 12 mobile phones from people who had gathered outside the Bandra residence of actor Salman Khan on Saturday, police said today.



Police said that Vishal Yadav, a resident of Bandra east, was picked up for stealing mobile phones from the crowd that had gathered to welcome Khan after the latter was granted bail on Saturday by a court in Jodhpur in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.



"Yadav was in the crowd on the road outside Khan's Galaxy apartment residence near Bandra Bandstand. So far we have recovered two mobiles phones and efforts to get the other 10 are underway," said Pandit Thackrey, Senior Inspector of Bandra Police Station.



Police started probing the incidents of mobile thefts there after one of the people in the crowd, Athar Aslam Khan, 26, lodged a complaint, officials said.



An official said that Yadav was spotted by a patrolling police team late Saturday night and confessed to the thefts on being interrogated.



Yadav was produced before a local court here and has been sent to police custody till tomorrow, the official said.



