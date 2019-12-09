Lucknow Girl Tries To Commit Suicide After Alleged Rape: Police

A youth has been arrested in Lucknow based on a complaint, the police said. (Representational)

A teenager tried to commit suicide after she was allegedly raped in Kakauli village in Madiyaon area in Lucknow, the police said on Sunday.

The girl was rushed to the trauma centre and her condition is stated to be out of danger.

According to the police, a youngster has been arrested based on the girl's statement and a complaint filed by her father.

"Based on the girl's allegations, a youth has been arrested and sent to judicial custody," Trans Gomti SP Rajesh Kumar Shrivastava said.

Further investigation is on in the matter, the police said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)