Yash's Ravana And Rocky Bhai Have More In Common Than You Think, Says <i>Ramayana</i> Costume Designer

Yash is currently basking in the success of his much-awaited film Ramayana. In the Nitesh Tiwari-directed film, led by Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, the actor plays the role of Ravana. While the film has caught everyone's attention for its grand scale and star cast, the actor's look as the king of Lanka has also become a major talking point. From his elaborate jewellery to his royal costumes, every detail of his appearance adds to the character's larger-than-life personality.

Costume designer Saniya Sardhariya, who has previously worked with Yash on KGF and Toxic, has been closely involved in creating the actor's looks across these projects. Interestingly, while Ravana and Rocky Bhai belong to two completely different worlds, there are some similarities between the characters.

In a recent conversation with Variety India, Sardhariya opened up about the connection between the two roles and explained why their journeys have more in common than one might think.

Talking about whether she had to make a clear distinction between Rocky Bhai and Ravana through their costumes, Sardhariya told the publication, “I didn't have to make too many distinctions because the two characters belong to completely different time periods. Ramayana is set in the Treta Yuga, while KGF belongs to the Kali Yuga. That, in itself, establishes two very different worlds. Perhaps the comparison stems from the fact that, at their core, both characters come from oppressed backgrounds and go on to build a life for themselves.”

She further explained that both characters share similar qualities when it comes to ambition, growth, and taking care of their people.

“There is growth, ambition and a rise to power. Whether it's Ravana in Lanka or Rocky, both characters ensure that their people grow, prosper and thrive alongside them. Rocky has his own growth, path and journey, which we portray through his costumes and the way his appearance evolves as he progresses in life. I think the comparison is more rooted in these characters' traits and journeys than in their clothes,” Sardhariya concluded.

Yash will return as Ravana in the second part of Ramayana.

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