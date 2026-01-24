What Is A Diamond? New Rules Define What Can Be Called One

William Shakespeare wrote in Romeo and Juliet, "What's in a name?" His argument was that names are arbitrary labels that do not carry the essence of an individual. While that might be true for humans, it does not stand true for materials, especially if they are gems.

A diamond, by virtue of its properties, is among the most expensive stones in the world. Depending on the size and clarity, this shiny rock can carry a price tag worth millions. But how do you know what gem is a diamond?

As a buyer, you would want to understand the official definition of what constitutes a diamond. After all, you are investing a significant amount of money to purchase it. Whether you see it as an investment or want to accessorise, your jewellery should ensure you get the real rock that is universally identified as a diamond.

Keeping up with the confusion among buyers regarding naturally occurring and lab-grown diamonds, the Bureau of Indian Standards introduced new terminologies to make every purchase transparent and bring clarity among consumers.

How New BIS Rules Define A Diamond

The Indian jewellery and gem industry has often witnessed challenges because of the confusing terms used to describe a diamond, or even its alternatives. E-commerce and digital platforms have only added to this confusion, especially among buyers.

Since no formal standard definition existed so far, consumers were also uncertain about purchasing the gem. The latest framework established by the BIS demarcates what constitutes a laboratory-grown and natural diamond.

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) welcomed the adoption of IS 19469:2025 by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a modified adoption of ISO 18323:2015 - Jewellery: Consumer Confidence in the Diamond Industry. This initiative not only strengthens consumer protection but also promotes transparency across the Indian jewellery market.

The new rules are as follows:

The term 'diamond' only applies to natural diamonds. Hence, jewellers can sell the gem using prefixes like 'real', 'natural', 'precious', and 'genuine'.

If someone is selling man-made alternatives, they must clarify using terms like 'laboratory-created diamond', 'lab-grown diamond', 'laboratory-grown diamond', 'LGD', and 'lab-diamond'.

The BIS has clarified that terms like 'pure', 'natural', 'cultured', and 'earth-friendly' cannot be used for lab-grown diamonds. Even if sellers are just using the brand name without specifying a laboratory-grown qualifier, it will be considered insufficient disclosure.

New Terms For Diamonds Bring Clarity For Buyers

The new terminologies and framework bring a lot of clarity for buyers, as well as jewellers. Now consumers know which shops to visit and will be able to purchase diamond or diamond-encrusted accessories without a doubt.

"This standard brings long-awaited clarity for consumers. When someone buys a diamond, they deserve to know exactly what it is - clearly, honestly, and without confusion. Defining what can be called a diamond strengthens trust and protects the value of a truly natural diamond," said Richa Singh, Managing Director, Natural Diamond Council.

Many jewellery brands across India, including Navrattan Jewellers, Anand Jewels, Aisshpra Jewellery, and Gehna Jewellers, have welcomed this initiative.