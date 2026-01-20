UK Man Reveals How He Lost 95 Kg In A Year Without Weight Loss Drugs

Weight loss stories often come with flashy shortcuts, quick fixes and dramatic promises. But some journeys stand out because they are slow, tough and deeply personal. They are about changing habits, facing reality and sticking with the process even when results take time. One such story is that of Josiah Ojofeitimi, a dad-of-two from Manchester, UK, who lost a massive 15 stone (approximately 95 kg) without using weight loss injections.

When Weight Took Over Life

At his heaviest, Josiah Ojofeitimi weighed close to 35 stone (approximately 222 kg). He wore XXXXXL clothes and struggled with basic movement. Even the biggest bathroom scales could not measure his weight. A short walk to buy snacks late at night became the moment that changed everything.

“When I got back from my five-minute walk, my back was killing,” Josiah told The Mirror. “I was sweating and breathless. I looked in the mirror and said out loud, ‘What's up with my back?' I saw my reflection and realised obviously that's what it was, so I ordered scales.”

He ordered heavy-duty scales that could handle up to 33 stone (209 kg). When he stepped on them, they showed an error. “The biggest scales I could find went up to 33 stone, and when I stepped on them, it said ‘error'. I think I was around 35 stone,” Josiah added.

How Daily Eating Habits Added Up

Josiah Ojofeitimi admitted his diet was out of control for years. Food was constant and often high in calories. His mornings started heavy. “I'd wake up as late as I could and have a pint of apple juice, four slices of toast, a big bowl of cereal and a Penguin bar before I left the house,” he said.

That was only the first meal. “Then I'd have a second breakfast in the office with bacon, sausages and Ribena to wash it down.”

Snacking never stopped, as he shared, “I'd get four packets of biscuits for a meeting with three people and eat most of them.”

Evenings were no better. Josiah shared, “At home, I'd have a normal tea with my family, then order a kebab later. Before bed, I ate Doritos, chocolate and sweets.”

The First Real Changes

Instead of looking for shortcuts, Josiah Ojofeitimi decided to take control step by step. He started by cutting calories and committing to a keto diet. He stayed consistent with it for a full year. The focus was simple. Eat better. Eat less. Be mindful.

Slowly, he added movement. Walking came first. Then cycling. Eventually, the gym became part of his routine. At 6 feet 4 inches tall, even after losing seven stone, running was still hard on his body. But he kept going.

“I started moving my body more with walking and cycling. I started going to the gym in the morning and tracking my calories,” he mentioned.

Fitness Became A Lifestyle

Over time, Josiah Ojofeitimi's stamina improved. His confidence grew. He now weighs around 19 stone (approximately 120 kg) and wears an XL. Exercise is part of his daily life, but he does not believe in extremes.

“I go to the gym every day, but I still have birthday cake or chocolate at Christmas, and I have dessert if I'm out for dinner,” he said.

Views On Weight Loss Injections

Josiah is clear about his stance on weight loss jabs. “I didn't go to the doctor for 15 years because I thought no matter what's wrong with me, they'd tell me to lose weight. These days, they'd give you a prescription,” he said.

He believes injections should not be the first option. “The easy thing to do is jab yourself, but they aren't thinking about everything else, like the relationship with food,” Josiah added.

From Insurance To Coaching Others

Today, Josiah Ojofeitimi has left his insurance job to help others on their fitness journeys. With renewed confidence, he is building a new path for himself.

His story shows that real change comes from consistency, not shortcuts. It also proves that control, balance and patience can take you further than any quick fix ever will.

