Sara Ali Khan's Pilates Saturday Marked The Start Of An Active Weekend Routine

It Is A Pilates Saturday For Sara Ali Khan Kickstarting Her Weekend

Sara Ali Khan has kickstarted the weekend on a healthy note. An avid fitness enthusiast, the actress hardly skips the gym. On Saturday, her fitness coach Namrata Purohit shared a video of Sara performing pilates with resistance bands. Dressed in a neon green athleisure, she began the workout by doing a pilates version of lunges, followed by pull-ups and other stretching exercises. The resistance bands were strapped on a reformer and Sara maintained a slow, controlled motion by navigating the handles as and when required. Calling Sara a pilates girl, Namrata wrote, “Saturdays with Sara Ali Khan. Working on balance, coordination and of course overall strength and stability.” Pilates helps in better flexibility, enhanced muscle and core strength, improved posture and back pain reduction.

Before that, Sara Ali Khan engaged in another pilates session with the celebrity coach. She went extra hard on herself by performing Cadillac with pilates. Her abs day was indeed an intense display of grit and determination. Sara pulled off the strenuous workouts gracefully, all under the guidance of Namrata Purohit. Giving a challenging spin to sit-ups, she worked on upside-down crunches on the Cadillac. To focus on her core and oblique muscles, she did side plank crunches on the pilates chair.

Sara Ali Khan swears by pilates. Previously, she engaged in a range of pilates workouts as seen in an Instagram video by Namrata Purohit. The actress moved her hands up and down, pulled the rope and completed five repetitions. Taking the physical drill to the next level, she exhibited backward lunges and bicep curls with the dumbbells. Sara's effortless expertise demonstrates her dedication to fitness.

Sara Ali Khan's fitness diaries are worth taking notes from