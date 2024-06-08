Give Wings To Sara Ali Khan To Fly And She Soars In A White Feather Gown

Sara Ali Khan's Summer Spirit Is Only Soaring Higher In A White Feather Gown

Trust Bollywood stars to serve the right kind of red carpet inspiration and Sara Ali Khan is truly topping the list. The actress sure knows how to win the game every time she makes an appearance. Once again, Sara has treated us to a stunning look that needs your immediate attention. For her latest photoshoot, the actress slipped into a pristine white asymmetrical gown from the shelves of the clothing label Maison Tai. The one-shoulder monochrome number came with a mock-style neckline. The regular fitted bustier extended to a ruched cinched detailing around the waist. It flew down to form a flowy asymmetrical floor-length hem in the pleated pattern. Sara styled her look with a matching feathered boa that was wrapped around her both hands. The strictly white look got its contrast from its strappy studded heels. Keeping it minimal, Sara opted for pearl danglers encrusted with crystals.

When it comes to a monochrome red carpet look, we blindly trust Sara Ali Khan's fashion picks. Here's another look to prove why. Sara slipped into a super fancy black dress by Self Portrait. The strapless number featured cut-out patterns that looked dramatic and glamorous. The bold thigh-high slit added an extra edge.

At the official opening night party of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, Sara Ali Khan made a sizzling appearance in Moschino's heart dress. The strapless number highlighted a heart-shaped bodice that was adorned with gold embellishments, adding a dash of gleam to the gorgeous fit.

Sara Ali Khan is serving glam and we are taking notes