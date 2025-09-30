Priyanka Chopra Relishes Mumbai Morning With A Bowl Of Poha And A Sea View

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently in Mumbai, India, gave fans a glimpse into her peaceful morning through her social media stories.

The global star shared a series of pictures that perfectly captured her mood as she relaxed by the sea-facing view of the city in a plush hotel. In one of the pictures, Priyanka is seen sitting in a white bathrobe, enjoying a simple yet wholesome Maharashtrian breakfast - a bowl of 'poha' (flattened rice garnished with peanuts, curry leaves, and a hint of lemon – a popular snack in Maharashtra).

Priyanka Chopra eating poha in Mumbai. Photo: Instagram/priyankachopra

Her story, captioned "Morning Mumbai", reflected the warmth of being back home. She also shared a serene view of the iconic Bandra Worli Sea Link in Mumbai with the caption "Never Gets Old", highlighting her deep connection with Mumbai's skyline and its timeless charm.

Priyanka Chopra shares the sea view in Mumbai. Photo: Instagram/priyankachopra

Another picture showed her cosying up in colourful fuzzy socks, unwinding while enjoying the calming sea view with heart emojis.

Priyanka Chopra shares an adorable pic of her socks. Photo: Instagram/priyankachopra

For the uninitiated, Priyanka is in the city for an event of a brand with which she is associated.

The actress had recently taken to her social media accounts to share a glimpse of how beautiful the month of September was for her. She posted a carousel featuring multiple photos capturing moments from her time in New York.

The photos featured her husband, Nick Jonas; their daughter, Malti Marie; the Jonas Brothers; actors Dia Mirza and Ishaan Khatter, along with glimpses of food and art. She captioned it, "A little New York September with the people I love was magical."