Noah Wyle Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2026, Here's How The Actor Reacted

Noah Wyle, best known for playing Dr Michael "Robby" Robinavitch in The Pitt, has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2026.

The actor was taken by surprise when he learnt about the honour, admitting that he initially thought it was a joke.

People announced the news on its official X account, sharing an interview with Wyle. The magazine wrote, "#NoahWyle is PEOPLE's #SexiestManAlive! If your heart is racing through the screen? Don't worry, we've got just what the doctor ordered. Watch our video interview in the #PeopleApp, and read the full #SexiestManAlive issue two days early as a #PeopleVIP"

Reacting to the title, Wyle said he had never imagined being chosen for it.

"I thought that sounded like a prank - just not in a million years did I think that this would be an honour bestowed on me," he said.

The actor also joked about what the recognition might mean for his life, adding, "I hope this changes everything. I hope it's just wine and roses, milk and honey from here on out. No, I don't, but I am going to take a lot of ribbing from friends and family for sure."

From The ER To The Pitt: Noah Wyle's Journey

Wyle's latest recognition comes after a career spanning more than three decades, during which he has become a familiar face to television audiences. He first rose to fame as medical student-turned-doctor John Carter in NBC's long-running medical drama ER.

The series, which also starred George Clooney, Anthony Edwards, Sherry Stringfield and Julianna Margulies, helped establish Wyle as one of television's most recognisable actors. His performance earned him three Golden Globe nominations and five Emmy nominations during his time on the show, although he did not win either award for his work on ER.

Years after ER ended in 2009, Wyle returned to the medical drama genre with HBO's The Pitt. He plays Dr Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, an experienced attending physician navigating the pressures of working in a busy hospital emergency department.

The series has given Wyle another major career moment. His performance has earned widespread recognition, including the Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a television series drama in 2026. He has also won back-to-back Primetime Emmy Awards for outstanding lead actor in a drama series in 2025 and 2026.

Noah Wyle Succeeds Jonathan Bailey As Sexiest Man Alive

The People title, which began in 1985, is celebrating its 41st year. Actor Mel Gibson was the first recipient of the honour, and the annual announcement has since become a much-anticipated pop culture moment.

Wyle takes over Jonathan Bailey, who was named Sexiest Man Alive in 2025, becoming the first openly gay man to receive the title.

Over the years, the list of honourees has included several familiar Hollywood names, among them Patrick Dempsey, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Michael B. Jordan, John Legend and Idris Elba.