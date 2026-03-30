Madhuri Dixit Exudes Royal Grace In A Purple Saree And Diamond Jewels

Madhuri Dixit is the Dhak Dhak Girl, and she will never retire from the title as long as she continues to make a statement and leave us swooning over her looks. Taking to Instagram, the actor recently shared pictures from her appearance at an event hosted by PNG Jewellers.

The caption read, "Keep your face to the sunshine, and you cannot see a shadow."

What caught our eye was the colour of her saree. She was wearing a purple drape in the same hue as the one she wore in the iconic song Didi Tera Devar Deewana from Hum Aapke Hain Koun. It wasn't just us who noticed the throwback-her fans couldn't hold back from praising the actor in the comments section.

Madhuri Dixit's Royal Charm In A Purple Saree And Diamond Jewels

To make a statement at the event, Madhuri Dixit opted for a purple saree by Mrunalini Rao. The elaborate zari work on the border accentuated her elegance. The drape was classic, with the pallu falling gracefully over her shoulder. Complementing it was her sleeveless blouse.

The actor opted for a freshly blow-dried look, leaving her locks open. The side-parted hairstyle, Madhuri's signature hairdo, kept it effortlessly chic.

For the jewels, the actor elevated her style with diamond-studded pieces. A necklace, earrings, and stacked bangles on one wrist completed her look. She didn't overdo the accessories, choosing only pieces that perfectly complemented her saree.

Keeping the jewellery count minimal, Madhuri Dixit wore a watch on the other wrist. A couple of diamond rings also added to the understated elegance.

As for the makeup, the actor didn't experiment much. She chose complementary shades of pink for her tinted cheeks, lips, and eyeshadow. The winged eyeliner and bindi tied the entire look together seamlessly.

Social Media Reactions

One person commented, "The colour that gave us India's daughter in HAHK (Hum Aapke Hain Koun)," calling her "India's national treasure."

Another wrote, "Stunning, love this colour on you."

A third fondly called her their "childhood crush."

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