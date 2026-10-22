Kylie Jenner Revives Coquette Glam With A Pink Halter Look And Playful Hair Bow

Kylie Jenner is bringing coquette glam back into the spotlight, as she embraced the romantic aesthetic with a fresh dose of feminine charm. Known for her ever-evolving style, the beauty mogul is making a case for soft glam and flirty silhouettes.

Announcing her latest beauty launches, Kylie channelled a soft-girl aesthetic in a body-hugging pastel pink ensemble. The sleeveless piece came with a halter-neck design and plunging U-shaped neckline. The fitted silhouette accentuated her figure, giving her a subtle yet sultry appeal.

The main character of Kylie's whole look was her makeup. Complementing her look, she opted for fluttery lashes, softly defined brows, rosy blush, and glossy nude-pink lips. Her long, jet-black hair was styled poker-straight with a shiny finish. A pale satin pink bow with long tails was pinned to one side of her head, giving her entire look a playful, balletcore-inspired touch. To finish off the look, she added diamond stud earrings to bring everything together.

Making a departure from her signature full-glam, this look combined coquette femininity with modern bombshell glamour.

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Kylie Jenner Debuts On Victoria's Secret Runway Wearing The Famous Fantasy Bra

Kylie channelled the coquette look days after making her debut on the Victoria's Secret runway. Kylie walked the runway in the brand's gemstone-encrusted Fantasy Bra, which returned to the show after eight years.

The reality TV star-turned entrepreneur stepped out onto the runway wearing a gauzy mini skirt, clear statement heels, and white feathered wings. But it was the Fantasy Bra that stole the show.

The piece featured 4,410 natural diamonds surrounding a 75.54-carat radiant-cut fancy vivid yellow diamond. It took 15 craftspeople more than 1,000 hours to build it, and the finished product weighs under four pounds. The bra costs a whopping $50 million, the highest price for a fantasy bra to date. The piece was designed in collaboration with luxury jeweller Jacob & Co.

According to a report by USA TODAY, a representative for Jacob & Co. revealed that this year's bra will return to the company's boutique in New York and will eventually be made available for private purchase.

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