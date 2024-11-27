Kriti Sanon In A Strapless Black Corset Gown Was Made To Start The Party

Kriti Sanon has been creating a buzz on the internet; with her sartorial outings and movie releases alike. This time too, the Do Patti actress aced her outfit of the day by picking a black off-shoulder corset gown with a train. The ensemble screamed "alpha energy" like there was no tomorrow and we are here for it.

Kriti Sanon was a vision to behold in an all-black avatar that featured an off-shoulder corset gown that boasted of a ribbed and structured upper bodice that was detailed with delicate black lace along the sweetheart neckline. Waist down, the garment flowed into voluminous layers that lent femininity and grace to her OOTD which was followed by a train.

Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover accessorised the Surya Sarkar power outfit with a pair of chunky diamond-encrusted silver earrings from Rejuvenate Jewels and a couple of 925 carat silver rings with floral infinity loop designs from PRATA.

On the hair and makeup front, Kriti's tresses were styled into a centre-parted messy high ponytail with a wave-laden fringe framing her face on both sides by hair stylist Aasif Ahmed. Makeup artist Adrian Jacobs added the perfect strokes of glam to Kriti's pretty face with beaming skin, chiselled cheekbones, feathery brows, an angular smokey- grey eyeshadow that defined her upper and lower eyelids, mascara-filled wispy lashes, and, Kriti's very own brand Hyphen's peptide lip balm in a luscious marshmallow pink colour to tie the look together.

Kriti Sanon served party vibes in her strapless corset gown.

