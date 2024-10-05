Navratri 2024: Kriti Sanon Proved She "Loves Her <i>Sarees</i>" For The Festive Season With A Pink Embellished Tarun Tahiliani <i>Saree</i>

Kriti Sanon went for the ethnic fashion girl look when she draped the nine yard wonder to attend the Kalyan Jewellers Navratri celebrations, which is an annual star-studded Navratri event in Kochi, Kerala. Amidst the sea of stars present at the Kalyanaram family event, Kriti stood out because of her blooming printed saree with gold beadwork details. Kriti even posted pictures of herself wearing the saree on her Instagram along with the caption, "This Heer loves her sarees!" along with black heart and spade emojis of her upcoming movie Do Patti.

Kriti Sanon looked like a desi Barbie dressed in a pink printed saree from the shelves of ace designer Tarun Tahiliani. The nine yard wonder featured an intricate floral multicoloured print of horizontal stripes in myriad of colours such as blue, green and mustard. The Do Patti actress paired this saree with a full-sleeved blouse with a plunging V-neckline.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/kritisanon

For her accessories, Kriti picked nothing else but a traditional Indian gold necklace with gold embellishment and ruby-laden charms to keep all eyes on the saree, which was the star of the show for the festivities.

On the hair and makeup front, Kriti's tresses were styled in a simple salon-style blown-out look. As for her makeup picks of the day, Kriti wore a nude-pink glam look with defined brows, a wash of eyeshadow on the lids, mascara-laden wispy lashes, a hint of rose-hued blush on her cheeks, a rose-petal pink coloured lip colour and a pink bindi to add the finishing touches to her Navratri-ready look.

Kriti Sanon dished out a desi girl look like none other draped in a pink-hued printed Tarun Tahiliani saree for Kalyan Jewellers Navratri celebrations.

