Kriti Sanon Turned Into A "Mermaid For A Minute" In A Black Lace Chest Cutout Gown

Kriti Sanon has been doing the rounds for her fabulous glam ensembles sported at the IIFA Awards 2024. The Mimi actress won the internet with her black and gold-themed looks for the coveted awards, be it her head-to-toe Chanel look or a "mermaid for a minute" black lace gown-clad avatar. To be honest, the latter black lace OOTD she wore for the IIFA Utsavam 2024 stole our hearts and got us taking sartorial notes from the diva.

Also Read: It's Sisters Before Misters And Skincare Before Anything Else For Kriti Sanon And Nupur Sanon's Beauty Routines

Kriti Sanon took formal chic to the next level with her black lace gown with an extremely flattering body-hugging fit. Her ensemble for the big night was a signature piece from the Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung that added glam to Kriti's glamourous self. The full sleeved gown featured an interesting mock-neck design that graduated into a sweet heart-shaped plunging neckline and a similar shaped cutout was placed on the back of her gown to make way for a backless moment. The floor-grazing gown featured a voluminous layered frills and a train following her. For her accessories of the night, Kriti wore gunmetal-hued ear cuffs and stack of rings that were encrusted with diamonds to add all the sparkle that her look needed.

On the hair and makeup front, Kriti's tresses were styled in a twist-up braid with her fringe slicked-back to add a chic effect. Makeup artist Adrian Jacobs added the perfect strokes of glam to Kriti's look with a beaming base, bronzed skin, a smokey brown eyeshadow, lots of mascara of fluttery lashes, contoured cheeks and a glossy nutmeg brown coloured lip to add the picture perfect finishing touch to the look.

Kriti Sanon's "mermaid for a minute" coded IIFA Utsavam 2024 wardrobe was fashion police approved.

Also Read: On Goal-Setting And Success In Bollywood, Kriti Sanon Says, "I'm Incredibly Ambitious. I Have Numerous Dreams Ahead"