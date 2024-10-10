Kriti Sanon Wore A Strapless Corset Top And Sequin Leggings Like Never Before

Kriti Sanon has created a buzz amidst internet goers with her upcoming movie Do Patti and being honoured as beauty entrepreneur of the year at the recent Elle Beauty Awards 2024. But that is not all; the 34-year-old actress made heads turn with an all-black sequin and lace avatar she donned for a recent promotional event.

Kriti Sanon dropped pictures of herself looking sparkly and chic in a strapless top with a see-through lace bustier along with a corset. She teamed this body hugging top with a pair of high-waist sequin leggings that had a faux leather belt-like strap on the waist. The all-black ensemble was from shelves of the designer AADNEVIK.

For her accessories, celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover styled Kriti in a pair of Christian Louboutin pointed-toed black stilettos, diamond-encrusted hoop earrings and a few cocktail diamond rings adorning her fingers just to make sure that the sparkle remained intact.

On the hair and makeup front, Kriti's streaked hair was styled in a windswept centre-parted open wave look. As for her makeup, celebrity makeup artist Adrian Jacobs added perfect strokes to make Kriti look as glam as ever with a nude makeup look featuring beaming skin, fluffy brows, a wash of peach-toned matte eyeshadow on her lids, lots of mascara to give her dreamy lashes, a hint of peach blush on her cheeks and a peachy-nude lip colour to finish off the look just right.

Trust Kriti Sanon to deliver a chic closet moment dressed in an all-black lace and sequin avatar.

