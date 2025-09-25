Kajol's Homemade Protein Shake Has Eggs, Orange Juice, Almond Milk. "100% <i>Pet Kharaab</i>", Says Salman

Protein shakes have become a part of everyday life for a lot of people. They are not just for fitness buffs or those hitting the gym. Students, working professionals, and even busy parents reach out for a quick shake.

Instead of relying only on ready-made powders, many now prefer whipping up their own recipes at home.

'Orange, Eggs And Almond Milk'

On Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's Prime Video talk show, Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle, this trend of home-style shakes took a fun turn.

Kajol revealed that she has her very own recipe that she swears by. She said, “I have my very own protein shake recipe, which is some eggs, almond milk and orange juice.”

Hearing this unusual mix, Twinkle instantly reacted with honesty and humour. She said, “It sounds disgusting.” Kajol did not deny it either. The actress replied, “It does sound disgusting. But, it is actually quite easy.”

'100% Pet Kharaab Karega'

But Kajol did not just stop at sharing her recipe. She decided to let her celebrity guests, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, try it out. Kajol served them her shake, and while Aamir politely tasted it (and made a face, that said it all), Salman gave the most Salman-like review. He joked, “100% pet kharaab karega. [It will 100% upset my stomach].”

Is It Really Protein Packed?

Now, let's look at Kajol's recipe closely. Does it really qualify as a protein shake?

Eggs: This is the powerhouse ingredient. Eggs are considered one of the best natural protein sources. They contain complete protein, which means all essential amino acids your body needs.

One large egg contains about 6 grams of high-quality, complete protein, with protein content varying slightly by egg size.

Almond milk: While not as rich in protein as regular cow's milk, almond milk is a lighter, dairy-free option. It adds a creamy base and keeps the shake easy to digest.

Orange juice: This one does not really bring protein to the table, but it packs vitamin C, antioxidants, and a refreshing twist. It balances the heaviness of the egg with some tangy freshness.

So yes, Kajol's shake is unconventional, but thanks to the eggs, it does provide some protein. However, can we really call it a protein-rich shake? We don't think so.