Inside Jackie Shroff's 'Greenest' Farmhouse Near Pune: 700 Plants, Amphitheatre, And A Titanic Spot

Choreographer and director Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, are the internet's favourite duo. They take us inside the villas, colonial houses, and luxury homes, especially the kitchens, of celebrities. No paparazzi can share as many insights as they do, with a side of laughter and gossip.

A week ago, for Fun With Farah Khan, the duo visited Jackie Shroff's farmhouse locked away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai. Khan called it the "green farmhouse" and Dilip asked her to purchase one, so he could do farming.

Step Inside Jackie Shroff's 'Greenest' Farmhouse

Spanning over 44,000 square feet, Shroff's farmhouse is luxury redefined. It has a small man-made lake where he keeps fish and enjoys a life with farm animals, like hens and ducks.

Dilip was taken aback and joked that he wanted to swim inside the lake. Farah stopped him and took him to meet Jackie Shroff, who was enjoying the cloudy weather inside a jacuzzi, installed beside a swimming pool.

Located between Mumbai and Pune, the entire farmhouse is surrounded by some 700 plants, including roses, giloy, mulberry, and more. Farah asked him if he had brought plants for everyone from his farmhouse, and he agreed.

Amphitheatre And Titanic Points Inside Jackie Shroff's Farmhouse

In case you missed the latest video on Farah's YouTube channel, you should watch it. While exploring the plants, Jackie Shroff introduced Farah and Dilip to a tree of Kadama (burlflower tree) that he planted 12 years ago as a tribute to his mother.

He explained that the tree has significance in Hindu mythology, as it is believed to be the same tree where Radha and Krishna connected and spent time under its shade.

The three of them navigated to the amphitheatre, and from there, they headed for the 'Titanic Spot', an iron-clad platform from where one could see farms and witness the beauty of nature. Farah Khan was left mesmerised by the view and asked if shooting was allowed at Jackie's farmhouse. "Yes shooting is allowed, tumhare lie sab allowed hai [everything is allowed for you]," he told Farah.

Later Farah Khan, Jackie Shroff, and Dilip headed to his kitchen, where he cooked amaranth saag and baigan bharta. The meal also included kanji-like rice preparation and roti.

Farah Khan, Jackie Shroff, and Dilip enjoying a meal at Shroff's farmhouse. Photo: Farah Khan/ YouTube

Jackie Shroff's farmhouse is rustic, minimal, and nestled in the lap of nature. It's a perfect getaway spot and built with labour of love.

