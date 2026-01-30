In This Bottomless Philippines River, No One Can Swim For 2 Hours Every Day

Striking deep blue waters, tropical foliage, and mystical surroundings - the Hinatuan Enchanted River is one of a kind in the world. While most rivers are freshwater, this Philippine water body has saltwater and flows into the Pacific Ocean.

It is just long enough to be classified as a river, but local myths have made it a legend. Natives and tourists visit in large numbers just to witness its mesmerising beauty. Long believed to be miraculous, the source of saltwater in this river remains unknown to this day.

Scientists believe that it originates from an underground cave, but the system remains unmapped.

Vibrant Colours And Guardians Protecting The Hinatuan Enchanted River

The Hinatuan Enchanted River looks unreal to visitors. Why? Unlike any other water which boasts either blue, green, or muddy hues, this Philippine waterbody flaunts sapphire, cerulean, and jade hues, especially in the morning and during the day. True to its name, it looks enchanted, straight from a fairytale.

There are many local legends surrounding the river in Mindanao. One of the most prominent stories that people believe is that fairies (or diwata in the native language) used their wands to impart the striking hues.

Another folklore says that there are guardians (engkantos) safeguarding the waterbody and creatures inside it. The otherworldly mystical creatures have been protecting the Hinatuan River since its inception.

The Bottomless Depth Of The Hinatuan Enchanted River

While the length of the Hinatuan Enchanted River is barely enough for it to be categorised as a river, its depth was defined as 'bottomless'. In 2015, explorations led by diver Bernil Gastardo tried to map the underground cave system up to a depth of 82 m (269 feet), but the team did not reach the true bottom.

The mysteries around its depth became legends because the water body features a shallow and safe area where visitors can swim, but the colour instantly changes to dark and deep blue as the landscape drops deeper.

The underground cave system, which connects the river to the Pacific Ocean, makes it difficult to measure the exact depth, giving birth to fascination and myths.

The Uncatchable Fish Of The Hinatuan Enchanted River

Did you know that fishermen find it impossible to catch fish in the enchanted river in the Philippines? According to the legends, the spirits that protect the waterbody and magically give it the vibrant hue also safeguard the aquatic life.

It is also believed that fish hide deep in the caves of the river. They disappear when pursued by the fishermen and only return during feeding hours. The caretakers feed the schools of fish at 12 pm and 3 pm. Their meals include rice and pieces of minced meat, octopus, shrimp, and scraps of food. The process continues for an hour, and tourists witness this scene from the bank of the river.

They ring a bell and play 'Hymn of Hinatuan'. It's a signal for visitors to leave the swimming areas until the feeding is done. Since 2017, swimming has been banned in the main pool where fish are fed. Visitors can't go deep in the water for swimming, but can only dive in the designated area.

Travellers must note that there are no medicine or food stalls near the river because it is a protected local conservation area.

How To Reach The Hinatuan Enchanted River

Outside the Hinatuan town lies the Enchanted River in Mindanao, Philippines. From Butuan City Domestic Airport, you can take a cab to the town. A short bumpy ride from Hinatuan, through a forested area, you reach the Hinatuan Enchanted River.

It is not a hidden spot, so you will find plenty of tourists, especially during the summer and weekends. The area is closed to tourists after 5 pm.

Apart from swimming in the clear blue waters, you can also enjoy boating in the nearby areas and capture the feeding ritual. You will be surprised to see how quickly fish respond to the call and how swiftly they disappear after their tummies are full.

