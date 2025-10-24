How A Dietitian Reversed Pre-Diabetes And Lost 30 Kg Without Extreme Diets

Losing weight can often seem like a daunting task but the key to success often lies in making small and sustainable changes to your lifestyle. A recent weight loss transformation story has caught attention, where a dietitian achieved an impressive goal of losing 30 kg in just 1.5 years through simple yet effective habits.

In a post shared on Instagram, weight loss coach and dietitian Jackie shared details about her weight loss journey. She wrote, "When I was 20 years old and diagnosed as pre-diabetic, I knew I needed to make a big change if I wanted to live a long healthy life. Even though my parents and family always tried to encourage me to lose weight and eat healthier, it wasn't until I was the one that wanted to make the change for myself that I finally took control of my health.⁠"

How She Lost 30 Kg?

Jackie achieved her weight loss goal by making these small lifestyle changes.

1. Conscious food choices: Jackie worked with a nutritionist to make healthy adjustments to her diet, adopting habits such as diluting sugary drinks like orange juice and opting for whole wheat bread over refined alternatives. This helped her reduce calorie intake and increase nutrient consumption.

2. Meal prep: The dietitian emphasised the importance of meal prepping. She ensured that she had a healthy breakfast ready after her workouts. This habit helped her stay on track with her nutrition goals, avoid impulsive eating and maintain a balanced diet.

3. Exercise and workout: Jackie began with short and manageable sessions. While her first treadmill run lasted just 36 seconds, she gradually increased her endurance and eventually worked up to running 6-7 miles a day. By focusing on gradual progress and persistence, she was able to reach her goal and has maintained her weight loss over time.

Jackie also shared that losing the weight wasn't the hardest part of her journey, it's actually the maintenance phase. "I still work on it every single day," she concluded.

So, once you lose weight you also need to maintain it and these simple lifestyle changes can help you do that.