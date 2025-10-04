Woman Who Lost Around 34 Kg Shares 10 Weight Loss Tips To Get Back In Shape

Weight loss can be difficult if you don't know where to start, but don't worry. The first step towards a healthy weight loss journey is making some lifestyle changes. If you want to lose weight, take cues from lifestyle coach and nutritionist Erin Girourad who has lost 75 pounds (around 34 kg) with simple lifestyle changes.

Her weight loss journey shows that with the right approach, motivation, and guidance, getting into shape is totally achievable. Last month, she shared a post on Instagram, offering a practical guide on how to "lose a couple of pant sizes by Halloween". Let's take a look, shall we?

While you may be late to the challenge, you can begin your weight loss journey by making some lifestyle changes in your regimen.

Uploading pictures of her transformation, Erin Girourad shared the steps she took to shed pounds in a limited timeframe:

10 Weight Loss Tips

1. Calorie deficit: You need not restrict yourself to 1100–1200 calories per day, as it can make you feel hungry. Instead, focus on a small calorie deficit that will help you lose weight gradually while ensuring you stay energised and satisfied

2. Track what you eat: Whether you weigh, measure, or log the details of your meals, food tracking is one of the most effective ways to monitor your calorie deficit. Additionally, it aids in keeping your macronutrients balanced.

3. Eat more protein: A protein-rich diet keeps hunger at bay by keeping you full for longer. It promotes muscle growth and boosts metabolism. You can start by consuming 120 grams of protein each day.

4. Get proper sleep: Getting 7–9 hours of sleep every night, without taking your phone to bed, reduces hunger hormones. Erin Girourad personally recommends a device that helps regulate her sleep patterns.

5. Manage stress: Basic stress management practices include meditation, deep breathing exercises, quitting doomscrolling, and setting boundaries. According to the lifestyle expert, “chronic stress in your life is keeping you from your goals.”

6. Don't leave it to chance: Moving away from your meal plan or making last-minute unhealthy choices can hamper your weight loss journey. Be mindful of your eating habits, including resisting the urge to sneak bites from your children's plates, as this can add up the calories.

7. Workout five times a week: Regular exercise is non-negotiable. Aim for three strength-training sessions followed by two HIIT workouts. Want a well-sculpted physique? Lift heavier weights as they are key to building muscle and boosting metabolism.

8. Walking: Aim for 7,000–10,000 steps every day to gain multiple physical and mental health benefits. Erin Girourad suggests going out for a post-dinner walk to enhance digestion before sleep.

9. Add fibre: Make sure to consume 25 grams of fibre daily. Since this can feel challenging initially, try to get most of it in the morning. Fibre helps you stay fuller for longer, slows digestion, and stabilises blood sugar levels.

10. Stay hydrated: Make it a habit to drink water at regular intervals. Once you start achieving your water goals, you will stop feeling hungry all the time.