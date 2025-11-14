Late-Night <i>Chai</i> To Sweets: AIIMS-Trained Doctor Reveals 7 Tea Habits That Could Damage Your Gut

For some people, the first sip of their morning tea is non-negotiable. The fresh aroma instantly wakes up the senses, setting the tone for a peaceful and energised start to the day. Some like it black, while others enjoy a 'kadak' cup with milk and sugar. While drinking tea does have benefits, when consumed the wrong way, it can negatively affect your gut.

Recently, California-based gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi, who trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, shared 7 worst tea habits that might be ruining your gut and liver.

7 Worst Tea Habits For Gut And Liver

Tea On An Empty Stomach

According to Dr Saurabh Sethi, drinking tea on an empty stomach irritates the stomach lining, leading to nausea, acid reflux and abdominal discomfort.

Sugar/Sweetened Tea

Many chai-lovers cannot imagine tea without sugar. But the gastroenterologist highlights that milk tea or iced tea, packed with 20-40 grams of sugar, causes fatty liver and puts you at an increased risk of diabetes.

Detox/Slimming Tea

Think detox and slimming tea is healthy? Think again, as the doctor cautions that this type of product contains a high amount of laxatives, which might cause dehydration, electrolyte imbalance and even damage to the gut.

Overdoing Green Extracts

Dr Saurabh Sethi asserts that real and freshly brewed green tea is better to consume rather than supplements because the latter is linked to liver toxicity in rare cases.

Super-Hot Tea

Yes, tea tastes the best when served steaming. But the gastroenterologist warns that regularly drinking super-hot tea, especially those exceeding 65°C, heightens the risk of oesophageal cancer.

Late Night Tea/Green Tea

Even if you are swamped by work, avoid drinking tea or green tea late at night as “caffeine lingers for hours”, disrupting sleep, claims the doctor. This habit doesn't give your liver the time to recover.

Boba/Bubble Tea Overload

Dr Saurabh Sethi points out that fancy and trendy drinks like Boba or Bubble tea are loaded with sugar and starchy pearls containing hidden calories, triggering fatty liver and insulin resistance.

