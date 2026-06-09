From 67 Kg To 51 Kg: Fitness Influencer Shares 6 Exercises That Helped Her Lose 16 Kg

Weight loss journeys often inspire others by showing that sustainable results come from consistency rather than quick fixes. Fitness influencer Anita Negi, who lost 16 kilograms, shared the exercises that played a key role in her transformation.

Her workout routine focuses on movements that can help support weight loss goals while promoting a healthier and more active lifestyle. Here are the exercises she recommends:

1. Jumping Jacks - 50 Reps

Jumping jacks are a no-equipment plyometric exercise that elevates your heart rate, helping boost metabolism and burn calories. Anita recommends about 50 reps of the exercise to burn calories while targeting the calves, glutes, quadriceps, and deltoids.

2. High Knees - 40 Reps

High knees are a high-intensity bodyweight exercise that can support weight loss. A 40-rep set raises your heart rate, burns calories, and targets the core and lower body.

3. Butt Kicks - 50 Reps

Butt kicks are an effective cardio exercise that can support weight loss efforts. They elevate your heart rate quickly and provide an intense aerobic workout that helps burn calories.

4. Under-Leg Clap - 20 Reps

This exercise targets the lower abs, hip flexors and balance while keeping the heart rate elevated. Performing 20 reps focuses on controlled, explosive power and stability.

5. Jump Squats - 12 Reps

Jump squats are a high-intensity plyometric exercise that can support weight loss by helping build lean muscle and increasing calorie expenditure. A set of 12 reps can improve explosive power, strength and cardiovascular endurance.

6. Sprint Run in Place - 50 Reps

Sprint running in place is an interval-training movement that mimics a fast sprint, helping elevate the heart rate and increase calorie burn. Performing 50 reps at high intensity can provide a challenging cardiovascular workout.

The influencer advises repeating this circuit three times as part of a structured workout routine to support weight loss goals.

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