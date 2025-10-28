4 Tips To Manage Carbohydrates In Your Weight Loss Diet, Fitness Expert Weighs In

Carbs often get unfairly blamed when it comes to weight loss. Many people think that cutting them out completely is the only way to shed extra kilos. But in reality, carbohydrates are not villains. Completely removing carbs from your diet might make you feel sluggish, moody, or even lead to nutrient deficiencies.

Categories Of Carbohydrates

According to fitness expert and nutrition specialist Aman Puri, who is also the founder of Steadfast Nutrition, carbs can be divided into two main categories – complex and simple. Complex carbs are the good ones, while simple carbs are the ones you need to watch out for. “Complex carbohydrates give you steady energy, helping you feel full longer,” Aman Puri tells Health Shots. These include whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, and seeds – all loaded with fibre, vitamins and minerals.

On the other hand, simple carbs are often called “bad carbs” because they are high in sugar but low in nutrients. “Examples include white bread, baked goods, and sugary drinks,” says the fitness expert. These foods may give you a quick burst of energy, but it fades just as fast, leaving you hungry again and more likely to overeat later.

While studies do show that eating too many carbs can lead to weight gain, Puri states that cutting them out completely is not practical. “However, cutting out carbs entirely is not practical or sustainable,” he says. Instead, he suggests finding a balance – choosing better carbs and controlling how much you eat.

Ways To Balance Carbs In Your Weight Loss Diet

If you are on a weight loss journey and wondering how to enjoy carbs without derailing your goals, here are four simple and practical tips from the expert.

1. Pick Smarter Carbs, Not Fewer

Not all carbs are created equal. The type of carbs you eat matters more than how many you eat. Choose complex carbs instead of simple ones. Whole grains like quinoa, brown rice and whole-wheat bread provide energy and support your immune system. “They also add vitamins and minerals to your diet, which boosts your overall health,” says Aman Puri.

2. Keep An Eye On How Much You Eat

It is not just about eating the right kind of carbs but also about how much you eat overall. Being mindful of your carb portions can help maintain steady blood sugar levels and prevent fat storage. “Adjust your carbohydrate intake based on your individual needs and daily calorie goals to ensure a balanced diet,” advises the health expert.

3. Watch Your Portions

Even healthy carbs can add up if you are not careful with your portions. “Instead of eating a lot of pasta or rice, use measuring cups or a food scale to keep your portions in check,” explains the fitness expert. Paying attention to how much you eat helps prevent overeating and keeps your calorie intake under control. And a simple reminder – when you are full, stop eating. Listening to your body's hunger cues goes a long way.

4. Choose Real, Unprocessed Foods

When in doubt, go back to basics. Processed foods are often stripped of important nutrients and packed with extra sugar or refined carbs. “Processing food can strip it of important nutrients, while authentic food provides your body with what it needs to stay healthy,” says Puri. Fresh fruits, colourful vegetables, lean proteins and healthy fats are always better choices. They keep your meals balanced, satisfying and naturally lower in carbs.

Carbs are not your enemy – it is all about how you handle them. By choosing wisely, eating in moderation, and staying consistent, you can enjoy your favourite foods and still work toward your weight-loss goals.

Also Read | 10 Tips To Keep In Mind If You Don't Want To Go To The Gym