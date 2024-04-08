Demi Moore Weaves Magic In A Dolce & Gabbana Sheer Metallic Gown

Demi Moore Spells Magic In A Dolce & Gabbana Sheer Metallic Gown

At 61 Demi Moore has been grabbing the headlines for her impeccable fashion choices and that comes as no surprise. The Ghost star recently made her presence felt at the 40th-anniversary bash of Dolce & Gabbana in Milan, Italy. Wrapped in a sheer, metallic gown by the Italian luxury label, the Hollywood icon exuded goddess energy, through and through. The floor-sweeping number came with netted accents and sequinned silvery elements, augmenting the glitz and twinkle. Sparkles and glitter embellished her OOTD, while the scoop neckline and full sleeves added an edge. The column gown featured a short slit at the back of the hem, serving a dose of pizzazz. Demi teamed the see-through silhouette with a black bralette and matching high-waisted briefs underneath. Complementing her glamorous fit was her fresh-matte makeup and poker-straight, long open hairdo, minus accessories.

Earlier at The Hollywood Reporter's Power Stylists Dinner, Demi Moore painted a picture of modern serenity. It was her strapless white Schiaparelli gown that did all the talking. The form-fitting gown was furnished with furry ruched details, cascading down in thin stripes. The burst of colour came from the enormous gold necklace featuring chain accents and an eye-shaped symbol. Matching bangle, earrings, and peep-toe heels enhanced her look. Rosy-contoured cheeks, glossy lips, and mascara-coated lashes took her makeup game a notch higher. Demi's natural curls were left open in all their glory.

Cutouts and Demi Moore are a match made in heaven. At the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, the Striptease actress slipped into a silky chocolate brown dress. Rhombus-shaped cutouts tied together with gold medallions on the front and the back created the oomph quotient. The triangular cups on the bust were held in place by the thin back straps, forming a choker-like halter neckline. Diamond bangles and rings, in addition to crescent-shaped sequinned studs, were the perfect accompaniment to her A-line ensemble. Demi sealed her feminine chic look with minimal makeup strokes and long open hair.

Demi Moore's fashion looks are featuring in our timeless fashion stylebooks.

