46-Year-Old Woman On Way To Sabarimala Sent Back Second Time

Mary Sweety was on her way to the temple when she was stopped by police.

Kerala | | Updated: November 17, 2018 23:01 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
46-Year-Old Woman On Way To Sabarimala Sent Back Second Time

Protesters chanting "Swamiyae Ayyappa" soon gathered in front of the bus and asked her to return

Chengannur: 

A 46-year-old woman, who had made a vain bid to trek to the Lord Ayyappa shrine at Sabarimala when it was opened last month, Saturday tried her luck once again, but had to beat a hasty retreat after protesters prevented her.

Mary Sweety, from Kazhakootam in Thiruvanathapuram, took a train to Chengannur, about 30 km from Pampa at the foothills of Sabarimala, and boarded a Kerala Road Transport Corporation bus when she was stopped by police.

Protesters chanting "Swamiyae Ayyappa" soon gathered in front of the bus and asked her to return.

She has been sent back to Thiruvananthapuram, police sources said.

The shrine had witnessed high drama after around a dozen women in the 10-50 age group were prevented by protesting devotees from entering it after the temple doors were opened for monthly pujas between October 17 and 22.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SabarimalaMary Sweety

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election in ChhattisgarhVoting in ChhattisgarhLive TVTamil NewsLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusRedmi Note 6 ProDiabetesMirzapur Web SeriesDeepika Ranveer MarriageDry EyesMP Election

................................ Advertisement ................................