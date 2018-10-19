On Your Own, Cops Told Woman After Sabarimala Protests Forced 2 To Return

Mary Sweety was taken to a police control room near Kerala's Sabarimala temple

As two women tried and failed to take the last few steps to the famed Sabarimala shrine in Kerala on Friday, blocked by fierce protests, a third woman started her climb. Only to be told by the police that she would have to make her way to the hilltop temple alone, unlike her predecessors, who went with heavy police escort and in riot gear.

Mary Sweety, 46, only made it to Pamba, the entry point five km from the shrine, as devotees refused to comply with a Supreme Court order allowing women of menstrual age, or between 10 and 50 years, in the temple of Lord Ayyappa.

Ms Sweety, from Kazhakoottam near Thiruvananthapuram, insisted she did not seek any police protection to complete the temple visit.

"I go to church, mosques and temples. And I want to see Lord Ayyappa," Ms Sweety told reporters as protesters surrounded her.

She was later taken to a police control room and efforts to stop her from walking up to the shrine continued. Ms Sweety blamed the police for not clearing the way for women below 50 to enter the Sabarimala temple.

Asked about the two women who failed to reach the shrine this morning, she told news agency ANI: "I don't know about them. If women have returned, it is your drawback. I want to go there."

The two women, a journalist and an activist, who had covered a 5 km trek uphill and were minutes away from the 18 steps that lead to the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine, were turned back early in the day.

About 20 priests sat in protest on the steps, chanting and clapping. The priests threatened to stop rituals and prayers and shut down the temple if women aged between 10 and 50 entered the shrine.