2 Women Agree To Return Amid Priests' Threats To Shut Sabarimala Temple

Sabarimala: Kavitha Jakkal is escorted by policemen; devotees blocked her walk to the temple

Highlights The women, including a journalist, were 500 metres from the temple Temple priests said they will lock the temple if they entered The police said the women then decided to turn back

Two women trying to reach the Sabarimala shrine in Kerala under heavy police protection and in riot gear were halted just short of history on Friday as protests by devotees and priests forced them to turn back 500 metres from the temple.

The women, including a journalist, had covered a 5 km trek uphill and were minutes away from the 18 steps -- the golden steps -- that lead to the sanctum sanctorum of the famous shrine where no woman between 10 and 50 years has been allowed for centuries.

On these steps sat about a dozen priests today, chanting and clapping, ready to form a barrier if the women did make it through the last half km. The priests threatened to stop rituals and prayers and shut down the temple.

"We have decided to lock the temple and handover the keys and leave. I stand with the devotees. I do not have any other option," said Kandararu Rajeevaru, the head priest of Sabarimala.

As the police conveyed the message to the women, they agreed to turn back. "We have told the female devotees about the situation, they will now be going back. So we are pulling pack. They have decided to return," said Inspector General S Sreejith, who led the police contingent.

Devotees protest at Sabarimala temple to block two women who were heading that way

The Supreme Court order last month overturned the ban on women of menstruating age entering the temple of Lord Ayyappa.

In the three days that Sabarimala has been open for the first time since the landmark order, no woman below 50 has made it to the shrine. Devotees believe the court has not considered sentiment and tradition; Lord Ayyappa, they say, is celibate and women of menstrual age are "impure".

"I believe I've come here to enforce the Supreme Court order. Those women have the right to visit the temple," Mr Sreejith had said in the morning. "I am also an Ayyappa devotee," he had appealed to protesting devotees.

But the protesters refused to back down.

Then the minister in charge of the Devaswom Board, which runs the temple, described the women as activists -- not devotees. Devaswom Board minister Kadakampally Surendran told NDTV any genuine devotee who wants to go up will be given protection. "But we will not allow activists to turn Sabarimala into a place to prove themselves," Mr Surendran said.

Protesters have been blocking attempts by women to trek to the Sabarimala temple and enter the shrine of Lord Ayyappa

Kavitha Jakkal, a journalist with Mojo TV from Hyderabad, started the climb in riot gear and a yellow helmet, ring-fenced from protesters by policemen. The other woman, wearing black clothes and carrying the traditional prayer kit irumudikkettu offered to Lord Ayyappa, walked separately.

Both started the 4.6-km climb from the base camp Pamba.

Protests by devotees in the last two days to block women from entering the temple led to violence and clashes at the base camps of Nilakkal and Pamba. Reporters were attacked, their vehicles damaged, and women who started the long climb forced to turn back amid threats and intimidation.

On Thursday morning, two journalists of the New York Times who tried to reach the temple had to return after protesters blocked their way.