NY Times Journalists On Sabarimala Trek Return As Protesters Throw Stones

Suhasini Raj works as the India reporter for The New York Times.

Two New York Times journalists had to to abort their trek to Sabarimala temple today after angry protesters threw stones and blocked their way.



Suhasini Raj, who is a Delhi-based journalist, along with her colleague, a foreign national, managed to go past the Pamba gateway but had to turn back after massive protests.



Suhasini clearly said that she was not a devotee and did not want to enter the temple or pray, but the protesters did not listen and forced them to return.

"It was a massive protest by the devotees. The protesters were sitting on the pathway shouting slogans against her. She had no other way but to return and she did that," a witness was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Full police cover was given to them. A senior police official also came down from the temple to escort the two, but after seeing the protests, they declined to return.

On Wednesday, the protesters, who opposed the entry of women in the 10-50 age group to the Sabarimala temple, clashed with the police and heckled women journalists as the pilgrimage season opened.

The temple opened for the first time on Wednesday after the September 28 Supreme Court ruling allowing entry of women aged between 10 and 50.

The district authorities have clamped a 24 hour Section 144 in a 30 square km radius of the temple town and the state is observing a statewide shutdown on Thursday called by a Hindu organisation backed by the BJP-led NDA.



