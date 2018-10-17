Sabarimala Temple Opens After Day Of Protests, Women Stopped: 10 Points

Sabarimala protests: Police lathicharged the protesters who threw stones at them

Nilakkal/Pamba: The Sabarimala complex in Kerala is now open to devotees after much drama and protests that turned violent during the day when women - including journalists - were stopped from visiting Lord Ayyappa temple. Protesters were chased away by the police with batons and arrested on Wednesday as the shrine opened for the first time since the Supreme Court overturned the centuries-old ban on entry of women of a menstruating age - or between 10 and 50 year. Protesters in the forests of Nilakkal, around 20 km from the shrine, were bundled into buses shortly before the temple's opening at 5 pm. Earlier, women journalists were beaten and their crew attacked in what the state's Left-led government called politically motivated violence. Despite the top court order, the lone woman in her 40s to start a trek to the hilltop temple along with her children and parents was heckled and bullied into turning back.