Sabarimala Temple Opens After Day Of Protests, Women Stopped: 10 Points

Sabarimala protests: Police lathicharged the protesters who threw stones at them
Nilakkal/Pamba: The Sabarimala complex in Kerala is now open to devotees after much drama and protests that turned violent during the day when women - including journalists - were stopped from visiting Lord Ayyappa temple. Protesters were chased away by the police with batons and arrested on Wednesday as the shrine opened for the first time since the Supreme Court overturned the centuries-old ban on entry of women of a menstruating age - or between 10 and 50 year. Protesters in the forests of Nilakkal, around 20 km from the shrine, were bundled into buses shortly before the temple's opening at 5 pm. Earlier, women journalists were beaten and their crew attacked in what the state's Left-led government called politically motivated violence. Despite the top court order, the lone woman in her 40s to start a trek to the hilltop temple along with her children and parents was heckled and bullied into turning back.
Here are the top 10 developments in this big story:
Protesters demanding that women between 10 and 50 be kept out of the shrine threw stones at the police, who chased after them through the forests with batons.
Despite the heavy police presence along the route, devotees backing the ban screened buses and women were pushed, manhandled and violently turned away from Nilakkal.
Two reporters -- one from The News Minute and one from the Republic TV -- were attacked by mobs while covering the protests near Sabarimala. Republic TV said its reporter Pooja Prasanna was surrounded by a 100-strong mob. Saritha S Balan of The News Minute was "kicked on her spine" by a protestor, the website said.
NDTV reporter Sneha Mary Koshy and cameraperson SP Babu were stopped from covering the protests midway. Their camera was snatched and they were asked to leave. The crew from CNN-News 18 and Aaj Tak was also attacked.
500 police including 100 women, are posted at Nilakkal. On Tuesday, devotees pulled over traffic to check for women of menstrual age, forcing a group of female journalism students off a government-run bus.
Top police officer Manoj Abraham said: "We were taken by surprise yesterday, but from today we are fully equipped to handle the situation. Every devotee will be allowed safe passage."
The police have cleared hundreds of protesters from a site in Nilakkal and said no protesters would be allowed to gather near the temple.
There were seven arrests -- three were in connection with an assault on a woman and her husband from Tamil Nadu.
Women have been banned from the Sabarimala shrine for hundreds of years as devotees believe menstruating women are "impure" and the deity Ayyappa is celibate. Many take a vow of celibacy for 41 days before beginning a trek through the mountains to the temple.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said his government will not give in to attempts to prevent women from entering the temple and police will help uphold the Supreme Court order. The BJP and the Congress have demanded a review of the court order.