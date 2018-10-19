Sabarimala Temple Updates: Woman Devotee Expected To Reach Sabarimala Temple Venue In 10 Minutes

Two days after the Sabarimala temple opened for the first time after the Supreme Court ruling lifting the centuries old ban on entry of women of all age groups, no women has yet been able to visit the Lord Ayyappa shrine.
Devotees have blocked attempts from women in the age group of 10 to 50 years from taking the 4.7 km walk from Pamba. On Thursday, Suhasini Raj, who works as the India reporter for The New York Times, along with a foreign national colleague, managed to go past the Pamba gateway but was stopped midway by angry devotees who formed a human wall before her.
The Sabarimala temple head priest has appealed to women belonging to the age group of 10-50 who were restricted as per the centuries-old traditions of the shrine, not to come to Sannidhanam.
Sabarimala Ayyappa temple's website explains that since Lord Ayyappa was "Nithya Brahmachari" - or celibate - women in the 10-50 age group are not allowed to enter. "Such women who try to enter Sabarimala will be prevented by authorities," the website reads.
On September 28, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra lifted the centuries-old ban on the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine.
Unfazed By Protests, 2 Women Trek To Sabarimala Shrine Amid Security | NDTV.com Video | Two women, a journalist and a devotee, are walking towards the Sabarimala temple with heavy police escort amid a sea of protesters who are determined to stop them from reaching the hilltop temple of Lord Ayyappa in Kerala. They are likely to reach the temple in an hour."
They are not devotees who are indulging violence but BJP volunteers who have gathered in the guise of devotees.There was no women devotee at the scenes of violence butonly women journalists and that too kilometres from the temple. Violence at Sabarimala is BJP's manipulation.- Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac) October 19, 2018
- No women devotees were allowed into the hilltop temple as protesters prevented their entry through the day.
- Two New York Times Woman journalists attempted the trek yesterday but were forced to abort the trek midway. The journalists had made it clear that they were not devotees.
- Police used batons against protesters who had turned violent at the Nilakkal Base Camp in Pathanamthitta district.
- A 12-hour state-wide shutdown was called by a group that calls itself the Sabarimala Protection Committee. Many shops are shut and vehicles are off the roads.