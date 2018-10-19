Sabarimala Temple Updates: Woman Devotee Expected To Reach Sabarimala Temple Venue In 10 Minutes

Sabarimala temple: Prohibitory orders have been put in place in and around Sabarimala in a bid to control the tense situation.

Kerala | Edited by | Updated: October 19, 2018 08:51 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sabarimala Temple Updates: Woman Devotee Expected To Reach Sabarimala Temple Venue In 10 Minutes

Women in the age group of 10 to 50 years from entering Sabarimala

New Delhi: 

Two days after the Sabarimala temple opened for the first time after the Supreme Court ruling lifting the centuries old ban on entry of women of all age groups, no women has yet been able to visit the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

Devotees have blocked attempts from women in the age group of 10 to 50 years from taking the 4.7 km walk from Pamba. On Thursday, Suhasini Raj, who works as the India reporter for The New York Times, along with a foreign national colleague, managed to go past the Pamba gateway but was stopped midway by angry devotees who formed a human wall before her.

The Sabarimala temple head priest has appealed to women belonging to the age group of 10-50 who were restricted as per the centuries-old traditions of the shrine, not to come to Sannidhanam.

Sabarimala Ayyappa temple's website explains that since Lord Ayyappa was "Nithya Brahmachari" - or celibate - women in the 10-50 age group are not allowed to enter. "Such women who try to enter Sabarimala will be prevented by authorities," the website reads.

On September 28, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra lifted the centuries-old ban on the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine.

Here are the LIVE updates on the story:


Oct 19, 2018
08:51 (IST)
Unfazed By Protests, 2 Women Trek To Sabarimala Shrine Amid Security
Unfazed By Protests, 2 Women Trek To Sabarimala Shrine Amid Security | NDTV.com Video | Two women, a journalist and a devotee, are walking towards the Sabarimala temple with heavy police escort amid a sea of protesters who are determined to stop them from reaching the hilltop temple of Lord Ayyappa in Kerala. They are likely to reach the temple in an hour."
Oct 19, 2018
08:50 (IST)
A woman devotee, who has undertook the trek from Pamba, will reach the venue in 10 minutes. The woman - who is under 50 devotee - will be the first to climb the 18 steps leading to the  sanctum sanctorum.
Oct 19, 2018
08:43 (IST)

The ban at Sabarimala -- one of the holiest sites in Hinduism -- goes back centuries according to traditionalists, but was only formalised in 1991 by the Kerala High Court.
Oct 19, 2018
08:41 (IST)
Oct 19, 2018
08:39 (IST)

Kavitha Jakkal, the woman journalist undertaking the trek, is being escorted by police. Police have assured her protection till the shrine.
Oct 19, 2018
08:29 (IST)
Devotees visiting the shrine reiterate that the sanctity of the temple and Lord Ayyappa "must be preserved at any cost". 

Lord Ayyappa is considered "Nithya Brahmachari" or celibate .
Oct 19, 2018
08:27 (IST)

Supreme Court is right that men and women are equal. But here some culture is going on that women in age group of 10-50 yrs aren't allowed in the temple. It's our custom.We should follow our customs as India is custom-following country: Devotee at Sannidhanam, Kerala
Oct 19, 2018
08:25 (IST)

Visuals from Sannidhanam as protests opposing the entry of women of all age groups in the temple continue. Protesters say "No woman between 10-50 years of age will enter here. We are protecting Sabarimala." 
Oct 19, 2018
08:20 (IST)
Woman devotee, journalist on way to shrine

A woman devotee and a journalist have started 4.7 km climb towards the shrine. The journalist, Kavita, works with MoJo Tv in Hyderabad. Police said they will be escorted till the shrine.
Oct 19, 2018
08:12 (IST)
The trek to Sabarimala




Oct 19, 2018
08:09 (IST)
What happened on day 2 of Sabarimala temple opening?

  • No women devotees were allowed into the hilltop temple as protesters prevented their entry through the day. 
  • Two New York Times Woman journalists attempted the trek yesterday but were forced to abort the trek midway. The journalists had made it clear that they were not devotees.
  • Police used batons against protesters who had turned violent at the Nilakkal Base Camp in Pathanamthitta district. 
  • A 12-hour state-wide shutdown was called by a group that calls itself the Sabarimala Protection Committee. Many shops are shut and vehicles are off the roads. 
No more content
Comments

Trending

Sabarimala templeLord Ayyappa

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveElection DatesNews in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................