9-Judge Bench To Hear Sabarimala Women Entry Case From April 7: Top Court

The Supreme Court has set itself two weeks – April 7 to April 22 – to complete hearing a clutch of petitions relating to an earlier judgement that allowed women of all ages entry into Kerala's famous Sabarimala Temple. A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice Vipul M Pancholi, posted the matter to a nine-judge bench.

The hearing will begin at 10.30 am on April 7, the court said Monday morning as it announced a tight schedule. Petitions seeking a review of the earlier verdict will be heard from April 7 to April 9, while those opposing it will be heard from April 14 to April 16, the top court said.

Rejoinders, if any, will be heard April 21 to be followed concluding submissions.

The bench asked all lawyers to adhere to the time schedule and asked for written submissions to be filed on or before March 14.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the union government, said he supported pleas for review of the Sabarimala verdict. Bench-appointed lawyer Krishna Kumar Singh was declared the nodal counsel for parties supporting the review of the Sabarimala verdict.

Shashwati Pari was named the nodal counsel for those opposing the review.

"We also deem it appropriate that Senior Advocate K Parameshwar, with Shivam Singh, are appointed as amicus. Singh shall submit stand taken by all parties before this court."

An earlier nine-judge bench set up in 2019 had lapsed because eight of its members have since retired. The ninth was Justice Surya Kant, who became Chief Justice in November last year.

These petitions were listed alongside those relating to Muslim women's entry into mosques and Parsi women's entry into Fire Temples if they had married a non-Parsi individual, as well as the validity of the practice of female genital mutilation among Dawoodi Bohra community.

In November 2019, a five-judge observed, in a 3-2 ruling, that certain issues in the Sabarimala review were common to the cases pending on the above issues, and it was decided to keep the former pending till a larger bench decided questions about essential religious practices, specifically if the court could interfere in such practices.

In January 2020, the court notified the constitution of a nine-judge bench to consider these issues and, in February, the bench held the reference was maintainable and that questions of law could be referred to a larger bench in review.

It framed seven issues for consideration, one of which, the question on the court's jurisdiction, had already been settled.

The remaining questions: