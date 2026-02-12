Sabarimala Gold Theft: Ex-Devaswom Board President Gets Bail After 90 Days

Former Devaswom Board president N. Vasu was released from the Thiruvananthapuram Special Sub-Jail on statutory bail in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case. Vasu had spent 90 days in custody, with the bail granted as the charge sheet had not yet been filed.

Vasu is the fifth accused to be released in the case. He is the third accused in the Dwarapalaka gold theft case and the fifth in the Sreekovil threshold gold theft case.

Commenting on the case, Kerala Minister MB Rajesh defended the ongoing investigation, stating that it is being conducted under the supervision of the Kerala High Court. He said the state government has not raised any objections at any stage, adding that it was the opposition which repeatedly questioned the court-monitored probe.

Speaking to ANI, Rajesh said, "The entire investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the Honourable High Court of Kerala. Therefore, we never raised any objection to the investigation at any stage. It was the opposition that consistently raised objections to the High Court-monitored investigation. Now the investigation has reached the Congress leadership. They are very upset about it. We have no problem. Let the investigation continue and whoever has done wrong should be brought to justice", he told ANI.

Earlier, Kerala MLA VD Satheesan said that almost all the accused in the Sabarimala gold pilferage case have been released on statutory bail after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) failed to submit even a preliminary FIR or charge sheet within the mandatory 90-day period.

Satheesan expressed concern that the lack of evidence collection could allow the accused to destroy evidence and jeopardise the case.

"In the Sabarimala gold pilferage case, almost all the accused are coming out on bail. The Honourable High Court and the Honourable Supreme Court had denied bail to all the accused persons. However, since the Special Investigation Team (SIT) did not submit the FIR, not even a preliminary one, they have obtained statutory bail", said Satheesan.

"Even though the Supreme Court had refused bail, they have now secured statutory bail. Even after 90 days, the SIT was unable to file a preliminary charge sheet. As a result, all the accused persons are being released. This will affect the investigation of the case. Our concern is that, without securing sufficient evidence, these individuals may destroy or otherwise eliminate it. If evidence is not obtained, the case itself may collapse. That is our concern," Satheesan added.

On the Sabarimala gold theft case, LoP VD Satheesan further stated, "I fear that the accused who are being released now will erase all the evidence. The High Court and Supreme Court had denied bail to the accused, but because the special investigation team has not even filed a preliminary chargesheet, all the accused are being released."

On Jauaray 20, the Kollam Vigilance Court granted statutory bail to Unnikrishnan Potti, a former helper and the sponsor of gold-plating works at the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple, in the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols case. He remains the main accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case.

Statutory bail was granted as the chargesheet was not filed even after 90 days. However, Potti will remain in jail in the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames case linked to the gold theft at the Sabrimala temple.

