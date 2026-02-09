Advertisement
Kerala Spa Asked Masseuse-Candidate For Multiple Photos. It Has Been Sealed

A surprise inspection found that a premium section at Thiruvananthapuram spa was functioning without the required licence.

Read Time: 2 mins
Kerala Spa Asked Masseuse-Candidate For Multiple Photos. It Has Been Sealed
Thiruvananthapuram corporation sealed the unlicensed portion citing serious violations.
Thiruvananthapuram:

When a 23-year-old woman interviewed for a job at Thiruvananthapuram spa, she was asked to submit multiple photos of her. Upon refusal, the owner allegedly misbehaved with her. This unearthed a larger crime - a premium section of the spa was found functioning without the required licence.

Mayor VV Rajesh said the action followed an inspection ordered after the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation received information that the woman had faced inappropriate behaviour at the facility. Health department officials on Sunday conducted a surprise inspection along with police and found that a premium section of the spa was functioning without the required licence.

The corporation subsequently sealed the unlicensed portion citing serious violations.

The corporation said it has taken the issue seriously amid heightened scrutiny of spa centres following a recent gang rape case reported at a spa in Thiruvalla, Pathanamthitta district. 

The Mayor lashed out against what he described as an illegal "cross massage" system allegedly operating in several unlicensed establishments under the guise of wellness services.

"Strict action will be taken against centres functioning without proper licences," Rajesh said, adding that the Corporation will intensify inspections across the city.

Officials said they will also examine whether cross massage practices were taking place at the sealed facility. Information about a doctor allegedly facilitating unauthorised spa operations will be forwarded to the State Medical Council for further inquiry.

More inspections could follow as part of a broader crackdown on illegal spa centres across Thiruvananthapuram.

