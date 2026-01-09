Man Visits Commissioner Office To File Complaint, Steals Policeman's Bike

A man who visited the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner's office to lodge a complaint, allegedly walked out and rode off on a police officer's motorcycle, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Amal Suresh, was arrested for allegedly stealing the motorcycle of a police official who had parked it at the Commissioner's office on Thursday before reporting for duty.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1 pm when the official arrived at the office and parked his motorcycle.

In the rush, he left his bag on the vehicle, which contained the key.

When the official returned around 3 pm, the motorcycle was missing.

CCTV footage from the premises showed Suresh taking the vehicle away, police said.

Based on a complaint, the Cantonment police registered a case of theft under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said Suresh, who has a history of theft cases, had come to the Commissioner's office to lodge a complaint against his father.

While leaving the premises, he allegedly stole the motorcycle.

He was arrested later that night from Manaveeyam Veedhi here, and the stolen motorcycle was recovered.

During questioning, Suresh reportedly told police that he decided to take the motorcycle as his complaint was not accepted at the office.

The accused will be produced before a court as part of remand proceedings, police added.

