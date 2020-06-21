Man Arrested For Allegedly Injuring Newborn Daughter In Kerala: Police

The child was admitted to a hospital and is in a critical condition, the police said. (Representational)

A man was arrested for allegedly injuring his baby girl by slapping and throwing her on a cot in Kerala, the police said. The child has been admitted to a hospital and is in a critical condition, they added.

The 54-day-old child, admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital at Kolencherry, near Kochi, after the attack on Thursday, had fits several times and the next 24 hours would be crucial, they said.

The baby was initially admitted to a private hospital in Angamaly, about 30 km from Kochi, but was later referred to the other hospital, considering the serious nature of her injuries, the police said.

The police were informed by the doctors of the incident after they grew suspicious of the man's claim that his daughter had fallen down from the cot.

The accused, Shaiju Thomas, 40, was questioned and arrested, based on a statement from his wife, the police said.

He has been charged under various sections of the IPC, including 307 (attempt to murder) and Juvenile Justice Act.

The police said the man, an alcoholic, had suspicions over the parentage of the infant and that probably led him to attack the child.

After snatching the infant from his wife, the man allegedly slapped the child twice before throwing her on the cot in their home.

He also used to beat the child when he went home in Angamaly after consuming liquor, the police said.

However, it was not immediately clear if he was drunk when he hurt the child this time.