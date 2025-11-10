1.35 Lakh Crore Litre Capacity Water Tank Bursts In Kochi, Houses Flooded

A drinking water tank with a storage capacity of 1.35 crore litres burst in Kerala's Kochi early on Monday, resulting in flooding. The incident occurred around 2 am, catching several families in their sleep. No causalities have been reported, the officials said.

The tank, located near the Kuthappady Temple in Kochi's Thammanam, burst and released a gush of water into houses behind the reservoir. The flood, which caught people off guard, damaged walls and portions of several structures. Vehicles, including autorickshaws and two-wheelers, were swept away and sustained damage.

Shocked residents said the water force brought stones, mud and slush into homes, leaving several houses uninhabitable.

Visuals from the ground show people standing in muddy water outside their house. In the background, a fourth of bicycle tyres are submerged in water.

Another video shows a woman emptying out water from her house using a bucket and throwing it out on the road.

The flooding reached the Kochi Corporation Primary Family Health Centre in Thammanam, damaging stocks of medicines. Health officials said computers and major medical equipment escaped damage.

The ruptured tank, over 40 years old, stored water pumped from the Periyar river before distribution to homes in Thammanam. Initial assessments suggest that age-related deterioration could be a key reason for the structural failure.

According to reports, the reservoir had two chambers, and it was the wall of one chamber that collapsed.

Authorities have begun assessing household losses. No injuries have been reported so far.