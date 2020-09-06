Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac Tests Positive For COVID-19

Dr TM Thomas Isaac is the first minister in the cabinet to test positive for COVID-19. (File)

Kerala Finance Minister Dr T M Thomas Isaac tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the first in the cabinet to contract the infection, and has been shifted to the medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, official sources said.

His swab samples were taken as he had a minor cold and he tested positive on Sunday, they told PTI.

He is the first minister in the cabinet to test positive for COVID-19, they said.

"All other staff have tested negative. The minister has been shifted to the medical college," the official said.

Kerala on Sunday reported its highest ever single-day spurt in COVID-19 cases with 3,082 people testing positive for the virus and 10 related fatalities, taking the total infection count in the state to 87,840.