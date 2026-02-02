Kerala To Cut Class 10 Syllabus By 25 Per Cent, No Impact On Education Quality, Says Education Minister

Kerala Class 10 Syllabus Reduction: The Minister for General Education and Labour, V. Sivankutty, of the Kerala government had earlier announced that the Class 10 syllabus would be reduced by 25 per cent from the next academic year. In a recent Facebook post, Sivankutty clarified that the reduction would not affect the quality of education and would not lead to the removal of core portions from textbooks, as the decision was implemented based on study reports prepared by a committee comprising expert teachers and educational analysts.

Sivankutty said students frequently complain about the heavy academic workload, and considering this, the state government decided to take necessary steps.

"In next year's school textbooks, 25 per cent of the syllabus will be reduced from what exists in the current books. The curriculum committee has already approved the decision," he said.

In his Facebook post, Sivankutty noted that concerns had been raised that such a move could affect academic standards.

He clarified that any changes would be implemented only on the basis of study reports prepared by committees consisting of expert teachers and educationists.

"Reducing the content load does not mean removing core or essential portions of the syllabus. The exercise is aimed at avoiding repetition and ensuring that only age-appropriate learning content is included at each level," he said.

Sivankutty added that the same scientific approach would be adopted while reviewing SSLC-level syllabi as well.

"Reducing examination-related stress among students remains the stated policy of the government," he said.