In a shocking incident, a 78-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her grandson over money received under the Karnataka government's Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Aralikatti village of Hukkeri taluk in Belagavi district, police said on Friday.

The victim was identified as Hammavva Sanadi, while the accused has been identified as her grandson, Bheemappa Sanadi. The Yamakanamaradi police have arrested the accused, who allegedly confessed to the crime during interrogation.

According to the police, Bheemappa had been pressuring and torturing his grandmother to get money from her Gruha Lakshmi benefits. On November 15, Hammavva's body was found in the backwaters of the Hidkal Dam. The body had been stuffed into a gunny bag, with a stone placed inside to ensure that it sank in the water.

The incident came to light on November 10 after the elderly woman went missing. During the investigation, police found that the accused had allegedly taken his grandmother on his motorcycle on the pretext of purchasing silver jewellery. He had taken her to the Kundaragi Society, where he got her to withdraw money.

Later, he took her to Gavi Siddeshwara Hill, where he allegedly strangled her to death. After committing the murder, he reportedly took Rs 2,300 in cash and her gold chain.

The accused then stuffed the body into a gunny bag, placed a stone inside it and transported it on his motorcycle for around 15 km before dumping it in the backwaters of the Hidkal Dam.

In an attempt to conceal his involvement, Bheemappa allegedly pretended to search for his grandmother after disposing of the body. He informed his father, Ramappa Sanadi, that Hammavva was missing. Two days later, Ramappa informed his sister about their mother's disappearance.

The accused informed his father about spotting the body in the backwaters.

Subsequently, Ramappa, along with his son, went to the backwaters and retrieved the body. The matter was then brought to the attention of the police. The police are also verifying whether the accused had confessed to his father about his crime.

During questioning, Bheemappa allegedly revealed that he had murdered his grandmother over the money she received under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder and the accused's movements before and after the crime. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

It can be noted that the Gruha Lakshmi scheme is a flagship welfare programme of the Karnataka government launched in August 2023. Under the scheme, eligible women heads of households receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,000 directly into their bank accounts to support household expenses and improve their financial independence.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)