Hindu Man Killed Over Relationship With Muslim Woman In Karnataka

A 34-year-old Hindu man in relationship with a Muslim woman was allegedly abducted and murdered by her family members in Balaganur village of Sindgi Taluk in Karnataka. Two people from the woman's family have been arrested in the case.

"My boyfriend's life is in danger. He may be killed...my parents would harm him, please save him" - the SOS from the sobbing woman to the Police Control Room early on Friday morning at Vijayapura in Karnataka could not save her boyfriend's life.

The man's body was found in a village pond.

Immediately after the call to the control room, the woman was brought to the police station for her safety. The man had been missing since Thursday and a missing complaint was filed a day later.

The woman's uncle and brother were taken into police custody. Police said the two have confessed to have murdered Ravi.

"Her father and elder brother were missing so we detained her maternal uncle and her younger brother who confessed to the crime. On the basis of their information the body of Ravi was spotted in a pond of the village," said HD Anand, the Superintendent of Police, Vijaypura.

Ravi was in a relationship with the 24-year-old woman for the last four years. Her parents had threatened Ravi to discontinue the relationship, said cops.

Out to buy groceries in his village Balaganur on Thursday, Ravi did not return home.

A search by his family led to the recovery of his slippers and clothes in a nearby field. His Mobile phone was switched off.

Investigation is underway to find out how many people were involved in this heinous crime, said police, adding that details will be clear only after the postmortem.

