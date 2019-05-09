NDA Final Results Released, 520 Candidates Selected

UPSC NDA II result 2019: Final results released on upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has released the final results of NDA and NA second recruitment 2018. UPSC has released a list, in order of merit of 520 candidates, who have qualified on the basis of the results of the written examination held by UPSC in September 9, 2018 and the subsequent interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 142nd Course and Naval Academy for the 104th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from July 2, 2019.

For detailed information regarding the date of commencement of the courses, candidates may visit the websites of Ministry of Defence i.e www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, www.nausena‐bharti.nic.in and www.careerairforce.nic.in.

UPSC NDA final result 2018

The NDA results of medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing the UPSC NDA results, according to the Commission.

The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General's Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No. III, Wing-1, R. K. Puram, New Delhi-110066 wherever this has not already been done and not to U.P.S.C. 4.

In case, there is any change of address, the candidates are advised to promptly intimate directly to the Army Headquarters at the address given above.

The result is also available on the UPSC Website at upsc.gov.in.

Marks of the candidates will be available on the Website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final NDA results.

For any further information, the candidates may contact Facilitation Counter near Gate 'C' of the Commission, either in person or on telephone Nos.011-23385271/ 011- 23381125/011-23098543 between 10:00 Hours to 17:00 hours on any working day.

