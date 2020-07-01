UPSC Allows Civil Services Aspirant To Change Prelim Exam Centre

UPSC will allow civil service aspirants to change exam centre for prelims

UPSC Civil Service aspirants will be able to change their examination centre for the prelim exam which is scheduled on October 4. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) issued a notice in this regards and said that applicants for Civil Services exam 2020, including the Indian Forest Service prelim exam 2020, can submit their revised choice of centre.

"Keeping in view the large number of candidates of the Civil Services (preliminary) examination, 2020 (including the Indian Forest Service (preliminary) examination, 2020) and requests received from the candidates for changing their centers, the Commission has decided to give an opportunity to them to submit their revised choice of centre," the UPSC said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Commission is also providing the option to change centres for Civil Services (main) examination 2020 and Indian Forest Service (main) exam 2020. The option to change examination centre will be available in two phases - from July 7 to 13, and from July 20 to 24 on the commission's official website, 'upsconline.nic.in'.

"The candidates are advised to visit the website and submit their choices of centers of the above examination, if required," the statement said.

UPSC will consider request for change In exam centre against the enhanced capacity as intimated by the centres for accommodating extra candidates.

"The candidates may please note that their requests for change in the centers will be considered based on the principle of 'first-apply-first-allot' basis (which is followed in all the examinations of the Commission and was mentioned in the examination notices of the Civil Services (preliminary) examination, 2020 and Indian Forest Service examination, 2020) and once the capacity of a particular centre is attained, the same will be frozen," the Commission said.

Candidates who do not get a centre of their choice due to the capacity being over, will be required to choose from the available exam centres.

This year the Civil Services exams have been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Civil Services Prelim exam which was originally scheduled on May 31 had to be postponed and will not be held in October.

Candidates who apply for UPSC Civil Services exam will be allowed to withdraw their application from August 1 to August 8.

