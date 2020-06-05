Civil Services Prelims Exam On October 4, UPSC Releases Revised Exam Schedule For 2020

UPSC will release the Civil Services exam admit card next.

UPSC will conduct the Civil Services exam 2020 (prelims) on October 4. The Civil Services main exam will be held on January 8, 2021. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had postponed the exam in view of the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Indian Forest Service prelims will be held along with the Civil Services exam and its main exam will be held on February 28, 2021.

The UPSC will release the admit cards, next, to inform candidates about their exam centre and other guidelines that need to followed during the exam. For COVID-19, the UPSC may announce new rules this time. In other exams, like CBSE's remaining board exam, students have been asked to wear masks to the exam centres.

Other UPSC Exam Dates

Indian Economic Service Exam/ Statistical Service Exam will be held on October 16. The notification will be released on June 10.

NDA/ NA exam will be held on September 6.

Combined Medical Services Examination will be held on October 22. The notification will be released on July 22.

Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination will be held on December 20. The notification will be released on August 18.

On May 20, UPSC had said that "Taking notice of the extension of several restrictions, the Commission decided that it will not be possible to resume examinations and interviews, for the present."

However, it had said that taking note of the progressive relaxations being announced by the Central Government and various States it will review the situation once more, after the fourth period of lockdown. The fourth phase of lockdown was over on May 31 and the government has extended the lockdown till June 30 giving more relaxations and having a phased plan to unlock India.

Regarding the Civil Services exam date, the UPSC has held two meetings so far. On May 4, in the first meeting where it had announced that the exam has been postponed, the UPSC had said that "as and when dates are decided for the deferred tests or exams, it will be ensured that candidates are given a notice of at least 30 days."

