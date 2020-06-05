UPSC: Interview For Civil Services 2019 Exam Resumes On July 20

The UPSC has released the revised dates of exams that are scheduled to be held this year.

The interview of the Civil Services (main) exam 2019 which was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic will resume on July 20, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has said today. The UPSC has released the revised dates of all the exams that are scheduled to be held this year. Among the top exams conducted by the UPSC is the Civil Services exam, in which over 5 lakh candidates participate every year.

"Personality Tests for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019 for remaining candidates are being resumed from 20-07-2020. Candidates will be informed individually," the UPSC has notified. The interview or the personality test had started in February and was scheduled till April.

Interview is one of the important part in Civil Services selection. This exam is a part of the main exam which also includes a written test. The marks obtained in the written test and interview is used for the ranking of candidates. This is the last phase of selection for appointment to Civil Services. On the basis of this and the written exam the Commission will recommend candidates for appointment.

The UPSC will conduct the Civil Services exam 2020 (prelims) on October 4. The Civil Services main exam will be held on January 8, 2021.