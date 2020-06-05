UPSC To Conduct Single Exam For NDA, NA Admission This Year

NDA, NA exam on September 6. UPSC announces details

Instead of two exams, there will be only one entrance exam for National Defency Academy and Naval Academy this year. The exam will be held on September 6. In this exam, candidates who have applied for both the exam will appear together.

Admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA and the Indian Naval Academy Course is done through an exam which is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The exam is held twice a year.

"A common examination for both NDA& NA Exam (I) and NDA & NA Exam (II), 2020 will be held on 06.09.2020," the UPSC has notified.

For 2020, the notification of the first exam was released on January 8 and the exam was scheduled to be held on April 19. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic the exam was postponed.

The UPSC has announced today that it will conduct only one exam this year for selection to National Defence Academy and Naval Academy.

The exam will be held after the application process of the second NDA, NA exam is over. The second notification will be released on June 10 and the application portal will be active till June 30.

The UPSC has also announced the Civil Services prelims exam date. The exam will be held on October 4 and the main exam will be held in January, 2021.