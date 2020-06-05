UPSC Prelims Exam Date Expected Today

UPSC exam date 2020: UPSC Prelims dates to be released at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC exam date: UPSC prelims exam date is expected to be announced today. The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC, the central hiring agency for recruitment to various services, is expected to announce exam dates for postponed UPSC prelims after a review meeting today. The dates of UPSC Civil Services prelims exam have been put on a hold in view of the COVID-19 crisis. The Commission will be releasing the UPSC Prelims dates on the official portal at upsc.gov.in.

The Commission had to postpone the UPSC prelims or preliminary exam for recruitment 2020 and interview process for civil services 2019 as part of the measures taken to arrest the spread of coronavirus cases in the country.

The UPSC prelims examinations, which are conducted for the recruitment of Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS), Indian Foreign Services (IFS) among others, see registrations of more than 10 lakh each year, out which, around 5 lakh appear for the first leg of the coveted recruitment process.

"With a view to giving some clarity to candidates of various examinations and interviews, which have been deferred over the last two months, the Commission will issue a revised schedule of examinations in its next meeting to be held on June 5, 2020. Details of the new calendar of examinations will be published on the UPSC website, after the Commission's meeting on June 5, 2020," said UPSC in a notice available on the official website.

The Commission has also had to defer recruitment notification for Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020; Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020; Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020 and the NDA & Naval Academy Examination, 2020.

After exam dates are decided, UPSC will release admit card for the exams.

Meanwhile, Staff Selection Commission (SSC), another government recruitment agency, announced the revised recruitment calendar for 2020. SSC will complete the pending exams of 2019 and 2018, which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, between August-October.

