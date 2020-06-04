UPSC To Release Revised Schedule For Postponed Exams Tomorrow

UPSC will release revised exam dates tomorrow

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce exam dates for postponed exams. The Commission is due to hold a review meeting tomorrow, i.e. on June 5, and decide on exam schedule for the exams that have been put on a hold in view of the covid-19 crisis.

"With a view to giving some clarity to candidates of various examinations and interviews, which have been deferred over the last two months, the Commission will issue a revised schedule of examinations in its next meeting to be held on June 5, 2020. Details of the new calendar of examinations will be published on the UPSC website, after the Commission's meeting on June 5, 2020," said UPSC in a notice available on the official website.

The Commission had to postpone the preliminary exam for Civil Services recruitment 2020 and interview process for civil services 2019.

The Commission has also had to defer recruitment notification for Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020; Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020; Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020 and the NDA & Naval Academy Examination, 2020.

After exam dates are decided, UPSC will release admit card for the exams.

Meanwhile, Staff Selection Commission (SSC), another government recruitment agency, announced the revised recruitment calendar for 2020. SSC will complete the pending exams of 2019 and 2018, which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, between August-October.

