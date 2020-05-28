UPSC, SSC To Decide Exam Dates Next Week

UPSC and SSC had postponed their exams due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Exam dates for the pending and upcoming exams of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to be announced next week. While the UPSC has said that the revised schedule will be announced on June 5, the SSC has said that it will review the situation on June 1 before taking a decision on the exam schedule.

UPSC and SSC had postponed their exams due to COVID-19 pandemic. On an average, over 25 lakh candidates register for both the exams every year.

UPSC's Civil Services prelims 2020 exam and the Civil Services main 2019 exam have been postponed. UPSC has also deferred the notification for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020; Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020; Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020 and the NDA & Naval Academy Examination, 2020.

SSC has postponed Junior Engineer (Paper-I) Examination, 2019, Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2019 and Skill Test for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2018.

These exams are of the recruitment announced in 2019 and 2018. For 2020, recruitment has not been started by the SSC. The SSC had scheduled to begin its first recruitment of 2020 in April. Civil Services exam was UPSC's first recruitment of the year and all other exams after that have been postponed.

With the postponement of previous years' exams, there is uncertainty over the recruitment of the current year.

UPSC exam details can be found at upsc.gov.in and SSC exam related updates can be checked at ssc.nic.in.

Click here for more Jobs News