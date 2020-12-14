UP Police Job Exam On December 19, 20; Admit Cards Released

UPPRPB exam on December 19, 20. Admit cards have been released.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit card for the exam which is scheduled on December 19 and 20. The exam will be held for selection to Jail Warder, Fireman, and other posts. The admit cards are available on the official website of the Board, uppbpb.gov.in.

Download Admit Card

The Board has also released the exam details of candidates.

The exam will be held in offline mode.

The Board has notified that there will be negative marking in the exam which means for every wrong answer marks will be deducted from the total marks allotted to that question.

The recruitment test, which will be held in four sessions in total with two sessions each day, will be held in 10 districts: Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Meerut, Gautam Budh Nagar, and Ghaziabad.

A total of 401 centers have been allotted for the exam.

Candidates will be selected through a written exam, verification of documents, and physical measurement test.

The Board will fill over 5,000 vacancies in Prison Administration and Reform Department through this exam.

The UPPRPB has also announced that soon it will fill over 9,500 vacancies in Sub Inspector (Civil Police), Platoon Commander PAC/ Sub Inspectors Armed Police, and Fire Station Second Officer posts. The Board is expected to start the recruitment process after hiring an external agency that will conduct the exam.

