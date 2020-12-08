Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board Notifies About Negative Marking In Exam

UPPRPB recruitment test will be held on December 19 and 20.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has notified about negative marking in the upcoming exam for Fireman, Jail Warder and other posts which will be held on December 19 and 20. The Board has notified that negative marking will be given to candidates for every wrong answer they attempt.

Exam Notification

The recruitment test, which will be held in four sessions together with two sessions each day, will be held in 10 districts: Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Meerut, Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad at 401 centres.

Through this exam, the Board will select and recommend candidates to fill more than 5,000 vacancies in Prison Administration and Reform Department and candidates will be selected through written exam, verification of documents and physical measurement test.

In another related development, the Board will fill over 9,500 vacancies in Sub Inspector (Civil Police), Platoon Commander PAC/ Sub Inspectors Armed Police and Fire Station Second Officer posts. For this it is planning to hire an external agency to conduct the recruitment process. For 9,500 vacancies, the board expects the agency to handle close to 10 lakh candidates and hold computer-based tests for them. The board wants the agency to conduct exam at various centres in the state, release answer key and invite objections and to the answer keys against it and then finalise the answer keys and prepare final result of the exam.

Click here for more Jobs News